Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Brian Charles DARROW

Brian Charles DARROW Notice
DARROW, Brian Charles. JP (Retired). Passed away peacefully in Tauranga on 30th August 2019, aged 82. Much loved husband of Trish. Loved Dad to Jo, Mark and Karen. Loved Pop to Jordan, Troy, Jessica, Claire and Brooke. Loved father-in-law to Lisa and David. We have all lost a truly great man. A service will be held on Monday 9th September 2019 at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga at 10:30am. At the request of Brian, gentlemen no ties please. All communication to the Darrow family c/- Legacy Funeral Homes Ltd, PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 3, 2019
