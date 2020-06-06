|
MAULDER, Brian Charles. Gaille, Marise, Lynaire and Danielle would like to thank all their friends, and family members for the many cards, letters and phone messages received which helped us through the very sad time of Brian's passing. It was an extremely difficult time for us all and the beautifully worded messages of support we did appreciate. We will treasure the memories we have of a loving husband, father, father-in-law and a fun loving Grandy to his seven grandchildren. Please accept this message as one from our hearts to you all.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 6, 2020