Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN DAVIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN DAVIES

Add a Memory
BRIAN DAVIES Notice
DAVIES, BRIAN. 1934-2019 Loved by his late wife Mary, daughters Liz and Rose, son in laws Jon and Craig, and grandchildren Lucy, Ben and Luke. He will be forever in our hearts. Brian was a pillar of the community and lived a full life. Thank you to the police and search and rescue teams for helping to find our father. A service will be held Thursday, July 11, at the Wesley Church on 13th Ave at 2pm. Donations to The Tauranga Museum may be left in the church foyer.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.