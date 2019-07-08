|
|
DAVIES, BRIAN. 1934-2019 Loved by his late wife Mary, daughters Liz and Rose, son in laws Jon and Craig, and grandchildren Lucy, Ben and Luke. He will be forever in our hearts. Brian was a pillar of the community and lived a full life. Thank you to the police and search and rescue teams for helping to find our father. A service will be held Thursday, July 11, at the Wesley Church on 13th Ave at 2pm. Donations to The Tauranga Museum may be left in the church foyer.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 8, 2019