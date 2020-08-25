|
|
MELVILLE, Brian. Peacefully at home on Sunday 23 August 2020 surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Colleen for 57 years. Adored father of Bronwyn; Erin and Haeg. Grandfather of Cory, Kurt, Brody and Cole. A graveside service for Brian is to be held at the Pyes Pa Cemetery, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Friday 28 August 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Tauranga at stjohn.org.nz. Communications to the Melville family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 25, 2020