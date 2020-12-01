|
|
COTTER, Brian Patrick (JP). Born in Matamata October 21, 1929, passed away on Friday November 27, 2020 in Napier surrounded by his loving family. 91 years of a life well lived. Dearly loved husband of the late Mavis. Beloved father and father-in-law of Cherryl and Stewart, Michelle and Steve, Denise and Michael, Kelvin and Sandy, Paula and Ross and the late John. Precious Poppa of Andrew, Sarah; Greg and Jess, Simon and Jenay; Sophie; Patrice, Thomas; Jess, Annie and Jackson. Special Pop Cott of Hollie, Lucy; Kaleb, Emma and Chloe. Funeral Mass for Brian will be held at St. Thomas More, Gloucester Street, Mt. Maunganui, on Monday, December 7 at 12 noon. Brian's interment will take place at Matamata Cemetery on Tuesday, December 8 at 12 noon. All are welcome. Brian has lived life to the fullest in Matamata; in Hamilton as a Radio Announcer, in Napier as Public Relations Officer and City Councillor, then he and Mavis retired to Mt. Maunganui. He recently moved back to Napier to be with his family. He will be greatly missed. Special thanks to the staff at Bayswater Retirement Village, Mt. Maunganui and Princess Alexandra, Napier. Communications to the Cotter Family, C/o PO Box 25611, Wellington 6140. For livestream information please contact Jones & Co, 07 578 4009.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 1, 2020