HEAD, Brian Philip. Passed away on Wednesday 11th November 2020 aged 82 years, at Bob Owens Retirement Resthome, after a long battle, with Lynne by his side. Loved and Loving Dad of Toni, Shelley and Kylie. Special Grandad of Keegan, Braden, Daisy and Cameron. Respected Father-in- Law of David and Darren. Brother and Brother-in-Law of Warren and John. Special Thanks to Bob Owens Special Care Unit Staff, along with Waipuna Hospice for your superb care. Forever in our Hearts. A Private Family Service and Cremation has been held. All Messages to The Head Family C/- Elliotts Funeral Services, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 21, 2020