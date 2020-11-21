Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Brian Philip HEAD

HEAD, Brian Philip. Passed away on Wednesday 11th November 2020 aged 82 years, at Bob Owens Retirement Resthome, after a long battle, with Lynne by his side. Loved and Loving Dad of Toni, Shelley and Kylie. Special Grandad of Keegan, Braden, Daisy and Cameron. Respected Father-in- Law of David and Darren. Brother and Brother-in-Law of Warren and John. Special Thanks to Bob Owens Special Care Unit Staff, along with Waipuna Hospice for your superb care. Forever in our Hearts. A Private Family Service and Cremation has been held. All Messages to The Head Family C/- Elliotts Funeral Services, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 21, 2020
