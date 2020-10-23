Home

Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
07 3086102
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
View Map
WILLIAMS, Brian Ronald. With sadness we announce the death of Brian Ronald Williams, age 79. 3 August 1941 - 21 October 2020. He was dearly adored, loving husband of Sue; brother of Joan; father of Tracey, Lauren, Katie, Monique and Rhonda; grandad to Alma and Iris, Dan, Tai and Sailor, Eden, Peri and Hannah, Jayden and Ella. Our family will hold a farewell and celebration of Brian's life at 12pm on Saturday 24 October 2020 at Gateway Funeral Services Chapel, 17 Awatapu Drive, Whakatāne.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 23, 2020
