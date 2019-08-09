|
BRADFORD, Brian Thomas. Peacefully at home on Wednesday 7th August 2019, aged 78 years. Loved and cherished husband of Dianne for 57 years, and father to Sonya and Guy, father in-law to John, and Poppa to Cameron. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive Papamoa, on Wednesday 14 August at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred posted to Waipuna Hospice PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147. Communication to the Bradford Family, c/- PO Box 15277, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 9, 2019