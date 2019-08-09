Home

Brian Thomas BRADFORD

Brian Thomas BRADFORD Notice
BRADFORD, Brian Thomas. Peacefully at home on Wednesday 7th August 2019, aged 78 years. Loved and cherished husband of Dianne for 57 years, and father to Sonya and Guy, father in-law to John, and Poppa to Cameron. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive Papamoa, on Wednesday 14 August at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred posted to Waipuna Hospice PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147. Communication to the Bradford Family, c/- PO Box 15277, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 9, 2019
