HYMERS, Brian William. Passed away peacefully at Arcare North Lakes in Brisbane on 28th November 2019. Much loved husband of the late Audrey, amazing father and father in law to Andrea and Geoff, David and Jill, Christine and Bryce, Lynette and Gerald. Wonderful grandad to Sam, Scott, Ben, Krystal, Luke, Natalie, Joshua, Kelly, Jacob, Shayne, Justin, Anna and Kaitlyn. Great grandad to Lydia, Cerys, James and Lachlan. A private family service is to be held in Brisbane. Much appreciation goes to the wonderful staff at Arcare. All communications to [email protected] 7 Gregory Court, Mt Ommaney, Qld 4074, Australia.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 7, 2019
