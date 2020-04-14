|
CULLUM, Bruce. Passed away peacefully aged 65 on Sunday 12th April at home with his family. Dearly loved husband of Julie-anne (nee Vincent). Beloved Father of Michael, Brendan and Anna. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Brian and Yvonne, Neil and Jei, Grant and Nee, Mark, Leigh, Carl and Jo and nephew to Max. Adored uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Bruce will be dearly missed by his many friends and family. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held when circumstances permit. Many thanks to Waipuna Hospice.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 14, 2020