MANAGH, Bruce Gordon. 15 June 1920 - 25 February 2020. Gone to glory peacefully in his 100th year surrounded by his loving family. Loving Husband of Thora (dec'd), dearly loved Brother, Father, Grandfather (Papa), great-grandfather and friend. Special Thanks to staff of Sundale Resthome, Sunshine coast for their care and attention. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Saturday 29th February 12:30pm At Gregson & Weight Funeral Home, 34 National Park Road, Sunshine coast. Family and Friends are invited to attend a N.Z memorial service. Venue, Date and Time to be confirmed. Correspondence to N.Z contact: [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 28, 2020