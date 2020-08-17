|
|
HENDERSON; Bruce 5.5.32 - 7.8.2020 at Rotorua Only son of Ivan M. and Blanche Lilian Henderson (Dec), brother of Joy (Dec). Father and father in law of Robert Henderson and Heather Sharplin, step father of Richard and Jill Allen. Grandfather of Roky Henderson, Slade Nicholson and 'Poppa' of Kayla, Golda, Sam and Courtney Allen. The service for Bruce is still going ahead at 2pm, Tuesday 18th August, Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. Please bring your own mask if you wish. The family acknowledge some may be unable to attend due to the current Covid-19 restrictions or health concerns. If you wish to view the service online, visit www.osbornes.co.nz/ tributes Rob Henderson is contactable on 021505376
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 17, 2020