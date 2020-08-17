Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce HENDERSON;
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce HENDERSON;


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Bruce HENDERSON; Notice
HENDERSON; Bruce 5.5.32 - 7.8.2020 at Rotorua Only son of Ivan M. and Blanche Lilian Henderson (Dec), brother of Joy (Dec). Father and father in law of Robert Henderson and Heather Sharplin, step father of Richard and Jill Allen. Grandfather of Roky Henderson, Slade Nicholson and 'Poppa' of Kayla, Golda, Sam and Courtney Allen. The service for Bruce is still going ahead at 2pm, Tuesday 18th August, Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. Please bring your own mask if you wish. The family acknowledge some may be unable to attend due to the current Covid-19 restrictions or health concerns. If you wish to view the service online, visit www.osbornes.co.nz/ tributes Rob Henderson is contactable on 021505376
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -