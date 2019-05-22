|
SCOTT, Bruce. 15 January 1921 - 19 May 2019 Died suddenly and peacefully on Sunday morning at The Bayview Rest Home. He was a wonderful father in his 99th year and will be greatly missed. Bruce's daughter Raewyn Scott-Smith and son-in-law Greg Smith wish to invite all those who would like to attend a celebration of Bruce's life to a service on Friday 24 May 2019 at 2.00pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 25 Moffatt Rd Tauranga. Raewyn and Greg would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Bayview for their love and attention toward Bruce and Enliven for their care of Bruce over the past 3 years.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 22, 2019