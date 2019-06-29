|
GIBBS, Bruce Stanley. Our dear Dad fell asleep in death on 26th June 2019 aged 81. He adored his "lovely lady" Stella, wife of 58 years. A special Grandad to nine. Much loved brother of Neville and Bev. Grateful thanks from the family to the caring staff at Somervale. Dad is a beautiful example of a devoted husband, father and brother that Jehovah will remember with love and desire to resurrect. Job 14:14,15 Stella, Sandra, Susan, Malcolm and Aaron would like to welcome all to a memorial service at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 106 Waihi Rd, Judea, Tauranga, on Monday 1st July, at 11.00am followed by refreshments.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 29, 2019