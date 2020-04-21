Home

WHITE, Bruce William. SN457762 Tank Div. NZ Army Suddenly at home with his family on April 15th 2020, aged 87 years. Happily married to Marian for 62 years. Loved father of Ronlee, Bruce (deceased), Russell, and Shane. Granddad of Luke, Melissa and Ailsa; and great granddad of Pearl, Finesse, Maxdon, and Essence. Dearly loved by all. Following a private burial, a memorial service will be held on a date to be advised. Communications to 6 Wiltshire Place Te Puke 3119, or phone 0276739958. .
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 21, 2020
