|
|
PETRIE, Bryan. 24.10.1934 - 30.3.2020. Bryan passed away peacefully at his home in Bob Owens Village, Tauranga on Monday. He was the much loved father of Robert, Natalie and Andrew. Beloved grandad of his seven grandchildren. Bryan will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Communication to the Bryan Petrie family c/- 7 Burn Rd, Lynmore, Rotorua 3010.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 2, 2020