Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Bryan PETRIE


1934 - 2020
Bryan PETRIE Notice
PETRIE, Bryan. 24.10.1934 - 30.3.2020. Bryan passed away peacefully at his home in Bob Owens Village, Tauranga on Monday. He was the much loved father of Robert, Natalie and Andrew. Beloved grandad of his seven grandchildren. Bryan will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Communication to the Bryan Petrie family c/- 7 Burn Rd, Lynmore, Rotorua 3010.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 2, 2020
