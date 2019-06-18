|
WEBBER, Bryan Russell. 30/01/1951-16/06/2019 Passed away peacefully in Tauranga Hospital. Beloved youngest son of the late Jim and Annie Webber, brother and brother- in-law of Ian and Marcia Webber, Barry and Sue Webber, Sheryle and Peter Aynsley. Much loved and proud Uncle of Aaron, Kirsten, Melanie, Penny, Andrew, Amber, Kieran and Alan, Great-uncle to Patrick, Alex, Amelie, Luke, Katie, Tomas, Wilbur, Clementine, Cooper, Lachie, Zara, Imogen and Isaac. A service of thanksgiving and farewell for Bryan, will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road on Wednesday 19 June at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Communication to the Webber Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 18, 2019