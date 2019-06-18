Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan WEBBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Russell. 30/01/1951- WEBBER

Notice Condolences

Bryan Russell. 30/01/1951- WEBBER Notice
WEBBER, Bryan Russell. 30/01/1951-16/06/2019 Passed away peacefully in Tauranga Hospital. Beloved youngest son of the late Jim and Annie Webber, brother and brother- in-law of Ian and Marcia Webber, Barry and Sue Webber, Sheryle and Peter Aynsley. Much loved and proud Uncle of Aaron, Kirsten, Melanie, Penny, Andrew, Amber, Kieran and Alan, Great-uncle to Patrick, Alex, Amelie, Luke, Katie, Tomas, Wilbur, Clementine, Cooper, Lachie, Zara, Imogen and Isaac. A service of thanksgiving and farewell for Bryan, will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road on Wednesday 19 June at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Communication to the Webber Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.