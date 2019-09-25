Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Campbell DES FORGES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Campbell DES FORGES

Add a Memory
Campbell DES FORGES Notice
DES FORGES, Campbell. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, 23rd September 2019. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Treasured father of Prue, Anna and Simon. Father-in-law of Anthony. Much loved Poppa of Callum, Christian and Charlottle, Michelle and Nicholas, Morgan and Rourke. Best Poppa of Oliver, Hugo and Stella. A celebration of Campbell's life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 502 Otumoetai Rd, Tauranga on Monday, the 30th of September 2019 at 11:00 am. All communication to the Des Forges family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Campbell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.