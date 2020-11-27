|
JOHNS/WEBBER, Carol Elizabeth. Passed away November 25, 2020. Treasured Soulmate of Barry, much loved Mum and Mum-in-law to Karen, Janis, Robyn, Todd, Adrienne, Warren, Rachel, John, Pat, Tim, Paul and Carl. Adored Nana to Jennah, Kris, Samantha, Jodi, Ben, Josh, Haley, Cassey, Sam, Nathan, Reana, Levi and little Nana to Benji. Left us suddenly but peacefully surrounded by family. A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga on Saturday, November 28 at 2pm. Please wear bright happy colours for Carol. Messages may be sent to Carol's family c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD 3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 27, 2020