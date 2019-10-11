Home

Carolyn May (Goodwin) WILSON

Carolyn May (Goodwin) WILSON Notice
WILSON, Carolyn May (nee Goodwin). Peacefully on 9th October 2019 at Tauranga Hospital, in her 73rd year. Dearly loved wife of Gary, special Mum to Grant and Philippa (Ashburton) and Fiona and Aaron Keegan (Tauranga) and treasured Nana of Lydia and William. "Now at peace and free from pain, flying with the angels." A service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga on Monday, 14th October 2019, at 11.00am. All communications to the Wilson family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St John Ambulance.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 11, 2019
