PEETERS, Catharina Adriana "Toos". On 11 October 2020 aged 90. Dearly loved wife of Hendrikus (Harry). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Grace and Paul, Toni, Harry and Colette, Richard and Kylie. Loved Oma of her grandchildren and great grandson. An angel finally at rest. Requiem Mass for Toos will be celebrated at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, cnr Elizabeth St & Cameron Rd, Tauranga on Saturday 17 October at 12:30pm followed by private cremation. All messages to the Peeters Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 14, 2020