Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
12:30 p.m.
St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
cnr Elizabeth St & Cameron Rd
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catharina PEETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catharina Adriana "Toos" PEETERS

Add a Memory
Catharina Adriana "Toos" PEETERS Notice
PEETERS, Catharina Adriana "Toos". On 11 October 2020 aged 90. Dearly loved wife of Hendrikus (Harry). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Grace and Paul, Toni, Harry and Colette, Richard and Kylie. Loved Oma of her grandchildren and great grandson. An angel finally at rest. Requiem Mass for Toos will be celebrated at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, cnr Elizabeth St & Cameron Rd, Tauranga on Saturday 17 October at 12:30pm followed by private cremation. All messages to the Peeters Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catharina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -