Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
THOMPSON, Catherine Kidd. Born 7th June 1926 and passed away peacefully in Tauranga Hospital on 6th October 2020. Loved wife of the late Wilfred Edward Thompson. Loving sister and sister in law of Anne and John Fox (England). Treasured mother to Maureen and Harry, mother in law to Ian and Noeline (deceased). Cherished grandmother to Paula, Martin, Emma, Rebecca and William. Adored great grand- mother to Nathaniel, Mitchell, Casey, Oliver, Vincent and Hannah. Beautiful great, great grand- -mother to Hudson and Lilee. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 9, 2020
