KARAURIA, Charles Edward. 24/06/1928 to 13/05/2020. Aged 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Miria Karauria and partner of Betty Annegarn. Dearly loved, brother, uncle, stepfather and Papa to many mokos. The family would like to thank staff at Bethlehem Views Rest Home, for all the love and care they gave Charlie over the past nine months. A funeral service for Charles is to be held in Tauranga on Monday 18 May, please contact Don Collier, [email protected] for further details; the service will be available via live- stream for those unable to attend. Communication to the Karauria Family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 16, 2020