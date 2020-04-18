Home

Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Charles Eric de LAUTOUR

Charles Eric de LAUTOUR Notice
de LAUTOUR, Charles Eric. L/Cpl Reg.No. 234312, 2NZEF, 25 Bn, A Coy, Nth Africa. Div. Sig, A Sqn, attached to 18th Armoured Regt Italy. (Rowdy). Peacefully, on 14 April at Tauranga, in his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Rae. Much-loved father of Diane and Rodney, Kay, Joy, and the late Keith. Cherished grandfather of James, Angus; Tania, Nicola, Clem, Sarah; Evan, Brad, Kane, Levi; and great grandfather of ten. Eric lived his life as son, brother, farmer, soldier, husband, father, gardener, athlete and grandparent with love, compassion, philosophy and endless optimism. An inspiration right to the end. When we seek to discover the best in others, we somehow bring out the best in ourselves - Ward A private cremation has been held. Commemorative service details to follow at a later date. Communications to the de Lautour family c/- PO Box 316 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 18, 2020
