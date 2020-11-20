|
|
BROWN, Charles Norton. 1-8-1951-17-11-2020 Son of Ellen and Richard Brown of Oropi. Sadly missed by all his family. Chris and Kim, Shania, Kalani, Hollie, Declan and Abbey. Jonathan and Colleen, Mishaela, Reuben, James, Leah and Philip. Anna and George, Sian, Jacob, Nathan, Joshua. Rebecca and Richard Were. Great grandfather to Nicholas, Curtis, Koen and Alara. A service to celebrate Charles life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Sunday 22 November at 2:30pm. Communications to the Charles Brown Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 20, 2020