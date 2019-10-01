Home

Charlie Henry MORATTI

Charlie Henry MORATTI Notice
MORATTI, Charlie Henry. Passed away peacefully at home 29th September. Dearly loved husband of Ruth for 66 years. Loved father and father-in- law of Vicki and Bill Webb, Ralph, Elle and Nick; and the late Coleen. Dearly loved Dandan (grandad) to his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild. Will be sadly missed. Gone but not forgotten. Rest in Peace. A service will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okurora Drive, Papamoa on Thursday 3rd October at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. Communications to the Moratti Family c/- P O Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 1, 2019
