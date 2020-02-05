Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHARMAINE WIHAPI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARMAINE HURITA TE MAMAE WIHAPI

Add a Memory
CHARMAINE HURITA TE MAMAE WIHAPI In Memoriam
Charmaine Hurita Te Mamae WIHAPI 13.04.1956 - 05.02.2018 Two years ago today Ma, from the Lord you got the call, to join Aunty, Koro and Uncle. Now each missed by one and all. You warm my heart and fill my eyes still for some time to come. How lucky was I to have you and share you as my Mum. You five better keep an eye on us, along with having your share of fun.Til we meet again in His Kingdom and reunite together as one xox. Love and miss you always Mum, Nad
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARMAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -