Charmaine Hurita Te Mamae WIHAPI 13.04.1956 - 05.02.2018 Two years ago today Ma, from the Lord you got the call, to join Aunty, Koro and Uncle. Now each missed by one and all. You warm my heart and fill my eyes still for some time to come. How lucky was I to have you and share you as my Mum. You five better keep an eye on us, along with having your share of fun.Til we meet again in His Kingdom and reunite together as one xox. Love and miss you always Mum, Nad
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 5, 2020