CHAMBERLAIN, Cherry. Passed away in North Shore Hospital, Auckland, after a short illness, 1st January 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lionel Barry (Barry). Loved Mother and Mother in law of Grant and Helen, Ann and Allan; Brett and Tanya. Loved Grandma of 9 Grandchildren; Nikki, Kristi, Casey, Peter, Michael, Julia, Joshua, Daniel, and Kate, loved Great Grandma of Iziah. A service to celebrate Cherry's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on the 7th of January 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (a previous illness). Messages/tributes to the Chamberlain family may be posted to https://sibuns.co.nz/ personal-tribute/ or sent c/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland, 1742.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 4, 2020