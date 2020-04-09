|
SCHWARZ, Christine Anne (Chris). Sadly, passed away on 7 April with her daughter by her side, after bravely defying the odds for 18 months. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim for over half a century. Best mum ever to Adam and Karen and best mum in law to Manu and Paul. Dearly loved nana to Margot, Astrid, Penelope and Olivia. A friend to many who will be greatly missed. A private cremation has been held. All communication to the Middleweek family C/o. Elliotts Funerals 25 9th Ave Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 9, 2020