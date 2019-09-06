Home

FORREST, Christine Jacqueline. On 3rd September peacefully at Hamilton Dad by her side. Aged 51 years. Christine after a brave fight relinquished her battle to beat the family Genes. Precious and amazing Daughter of John and the late Gill, and sister of Michael. At Christine's request, no fuss, no funeral. A private cremation has been held. Rest in Peace Dear Chrissy. You and Mum look over us, who love and miss you. Any messages to P.O Box 5352, Mount Maunganui.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 6, 2019
