Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Tauranga Park
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher BATTEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher "MARK" BATTEN


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Christopher "MARK" BATTEN Notice
BATTEN, Christopher "MARK". Born 18th December 1962, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife Sandy and their family at Waipuna Hospice Tauranga on 2nd February 2020. Mark is survived by his daughters Cassidy, Samm, Blaise and Tynelle and by his cherished mokopuna whom he loved so dearly, Kyra, Carleigh, Maz, Cory, Lyla, Bella, Andi Rose and Jordie. Family, friends and colleagues are invited to attend his service at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday 8th February 2020 at 2.30pm to be followed by a private service at the Tauranga Park Crematorium. Communication to the Batten Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142. Kua takoto he totaranui ki roto i Te Waonui a Tane'. E koro, moe mai ra i to moengaroa
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -