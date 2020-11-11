Home

Christopher Bernard (Chris) BROMELL

BROMELL, Christopher Bernard (Chris). Peacefully and surrounded by his family in Papamoa Beach Village Care Home on Tuesday 10th November 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 65 years. Much loved father and father in law of Jim and Lorraine, Peter (deceased) and Lorna, Gary and Erin, John and Christine, Kevin and Marilyn. Loving grandad of his 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Friday 13th November at 11:30am, followed by interment at Te Awamutu Cemetery. Messages to the Bromell family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 11, 2020
