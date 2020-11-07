Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher LUDGATE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Gordon LUDGATE

Add a Memory
Christopher Gordon LUDGATE Notice
LUDGATE, Christopher Gordon. Tragically passed away on 4 November 2020 (aged 26 years). Loved son of Annette and Nathan. Brother of Rebecca. Father of Alyssa and Uncle of Lachie. Loved grandson of Peter and Elaine Ludgate, Phyl Murphy and Mike (deceased),Vern Tuck and Del (deceased). A service for Chris will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Tuesday 10 November 2020 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. All communications to 'The Ludgate Family' c/o P.O. Box 3138, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -