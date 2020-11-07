|
LUDGATE, Christopher Gordon. Tragically passed away on 4 November 2020 (aged 26 years). Loved son of Annette and Nathan. Brother of Rebecca. Father of Alyssa and Uncle of Lachie. Loved grandson of Peter and Elaine Ludgate, Phyl Murphy and Mike (deceased),Vern Tuck and Del (deceased). A service for Chris will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Tuesday 10 November 2020 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. All communications to 'The Ludgate Family' c/o P.O. Box 3138, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 7, 2020