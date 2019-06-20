|
SMART, Christopher Steven. "The Busker" Gone to our Lord on June 18, 2019. Adored husband of Robyn and dada of Aria. Loved son of the late Phyllis and Colin, and brother of Gail, Brian, and the late Sharon. A service for Chris will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 90 Bethlehem Road, Tauranga on Saturday, June 22 at 1.00pm thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a koha towards Chris' memorial would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 20, 2019