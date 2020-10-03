|
GOOCH, Cicely Margaret. 29 April 1925 - 1 October 2020 Cicely, our family Matriarch, has been called home. Cis died peacefully at sunrise, at Bethlehem Views, surrounded by the wonderful care of its staff. Loved wife of the late Rae Gooch and beloved mum and mother-in-law of Maryanne and Paul Richardson (Auckland) and Robert and Ali Gooch and grandson Hamish (Australia). Much loved stepmother of John and Jane Gooch, Mary Dillon, James and Joan Gooch, Helen Gooch, Madeleine and Kevin Casey, and Andrew and Sharon Gooch and Nana Cis to their extended families. Loved sister of Sandy, Bob, Don and Helen McHardy and Mary Brown (all deceased) and John McHardy and Anne Kennet. Cicely's Requiem Mass and funeral and will take place at St Mary's Catholic Church, Cameron Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 7 October Tauranga at 1.00pm followed by her burial at the Pyes Pa Cemetery. Cis has asked for no flowers please, but that donations may be made at the St Mary's Catholic Church to the Tauranga, St Vincent de Paul Society at www.bopvinnies.co. nz. Communications to the Gooch family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 3, 2020