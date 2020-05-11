|
|
CARLYLE, Clare Janice. (n?e Teague) Aged 77 years. Passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday 9th May. Much loved wife of Lance for 53 1/2 years. Treasured and loved Mum and mother in law to Reece and Emily, Michelle and Jason, Bryce and Belinda. Adored and loved Grandma to Kyle, Drew, Blake, Niven, Keira, Reid, Thea and Wade. Your laughter is always in our ears and your cheeky grin in our hearts. Thank you to Waipuna Hospice. Funeral and service details to come. All correspondence can be sent to 105 Plummer Road, RD 7 Tauranga 3179 or email: bryce.ca[email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020