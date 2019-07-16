Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clare SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare SCOTT

Add a Memory
Clare SCOTT Notice
SCOTT, Clare. Our treasured Mum, Clare Scott passed away on Thursday 11th July 2019. Dearest Mother of Ian, Jeannie and Peter and daughter in law Lindsay. Proud Grandmother and loved Super Gran of Liz and Peter and Maxiina. Proud great Grandmother of Sarah, Zach, Conner, Riley and Clare. Beloved wife of the late Bill. The family would like to thank all the management and staff at Ascot House, Devonport who lovingly cared for Mum. A private family celebration of Clare's life has been held.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.