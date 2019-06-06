|
KERRISON, Clarence (Clarry) Oliver. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday 4th June 2019; in his 69th year. Loving father of Jason and Cherie, Kathy, Debbie and Craig, Bonnie and Jarod, Dawn and Calvin, Clarence and Gwen. Beloved Koro of nine mokopuna and cherished korokoro of four great mokopuna. He will be lying in state at Umutahi Marae, 131-139 S.H.2, Matata. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am Friday 7th June followed by kai haakari.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 6, 2019