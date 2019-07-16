Home

KNEGT, Clasina Maria (Tina). On Tuesday 2nd July 2019, passed away peacefully in Whangateau. Mother and mother-in-law of Jacqui, Bruce and Mona, and the late Andrew. Oma to Izaak and Meisha. Husband of the late Jack. Sister of Griet, Jopie, Leny, Riet, and Hans, and the late Nel, Leen and Andre. A small gathering to celebrate Tina's life will be held at The Elms, Fencible Cottage, 15 Mission Street, Tauranga on Saturday 20 July at 12.30pm. An internment of Tinas ashes together with Jacks ashes will be held privately. In memory of Tina, please feel free to wear colourful clothes or a colourful scarf. Communication to the Knegt Family c/o PO Box 303228, North Harbour, Auckland 0751 or email [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 16, 2019
