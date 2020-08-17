Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude HEWLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Jefferice (Reg. No. NZ HEWLETT

Add a Memory
Claude Jefferice (Reg. No. NZ HEWLETT Notice
HEWLETT, Claude Jefferice (Reg. No. NZ 240546) Passed peacefully away 12th August 2020 at Bernadette Rest Home in his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Marjorie for 62 years and special friend of Mary. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their thanks to CHT Bernadette for the wonderful care of Claude. For service details contact family on 027 2445141 or 027 2633437. Communications to the Claude Hewlett Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -