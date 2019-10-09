|
NATHAN-GRAVES, Clayton Patrick. Passed away suddenly due to a boating accident on 5th October 2019 aged 29 forever young. Beloved and cherished only child of Lisa Graves and Henry Nathan (deceased). Dearly loved Grandson, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, and friend will be eternally missed by all. He rere noa me nga anahera Clayton's celebration of life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 10th October 2019 at 11am. Communications to the Nathan-Graves family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 9, 2019