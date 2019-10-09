Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton NATHAN-GRAVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton Patrick NATHAN-GRAVES

Add a Memory
Clayton Patrick NATHAN-GRAVES Notice
NATHAN-GRAVES, Clayton Patrick. Passed away suddenly due to a boating accident on 5th October 2019 aged 29 forever young. Beloved and cherished only child of Lisa Graves and Henry Nathan (deceased). Dearly loved Grandson, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, and friend will be eternally missed by all. He rere noa me nga anahera Clayton's celebration of life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 10th October 2019 at 11am. Communications to the Nathan-Graves family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clayton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.