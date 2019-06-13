|
|
WHYTE, Clifford David (Cliff). 26/11/38 - 7/6/19 Passed away peacefully in Tauranga Hospital, surround by his family. Beloved husband of the late Ann. Loved father and father-in-law to Tina and David, Peter and Brenda, and David and Maxine. Adored Poppa to his 8 grandchildren. Proud member of the Tauranga City Brass band, St Columba Church, and the wider Presbyterian community. A service to celebrate Cliff's life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 502 Otumoetai Road, Tauranga, on Wednesday 19th June, at 2pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance can be made online at bit.ly/ cdwhyte0706 Communication to the Whyte family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 13, 2019