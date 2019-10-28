Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Clive CARPENTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clive CARPENTER

Add a Memory
Clive CARPENTER Notice
CARPENTER, Clive. Passed away peacefully in Katikati on 24 October 2019. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Pam. Much loved Dad and father in law of Rochelle and Kevin, Kate and Anaru. Fun loving Pop of David, Eloise, Reuben, Aiden, and Taylor. A celebration of Clive's life will be held at C3 City Church, 252 Otumoetai Road Tauranga, on Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. Please consider donations to S.P.C.A. P.O. Box 2087 Tauranga or can be left at Clive's service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clive's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.