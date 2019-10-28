|
CARPENTER, Clive. Passed away peacefully in Katikati on 24 October 2019. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Pam. Much loved Dad and father in law of Rochelle and Kevin, Kate and Anaru. Fun loving Pop of David, Eloise, Reuben, Aiden, and Taylor. A celebration of Clive's life will be held at C3 City Church, 252 Otumoetai Road Tauranga, on Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. Please consider donations to S.P.C.A. P.O. Box 2087 Tauranga or can be left at Clive's service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 28, 2019