MORROW, Clive. Peacefully on the 30th of September 2019 in his 84th year. Loved father of Tony, Leanne and Roslyn. Poppa Clive to Luke, Rebecca, Jessica, Zara, Emma, Meghan and Abigail. Great Grandad to Maddy and Jake. Life Partner of Gwen. Eldest brother of Ray, Lawrence, Wayne, Donella, Marjory, Caroline, Myrie and Lavina. Big thank you to Tauranga Hospital and Hospice BOP. Service at Memorial Park, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Saturday 5 September 2019. All communications to Bay Cremation Care, PO Box 15513, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 2, 2019
