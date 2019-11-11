|
|
SUTHERLAND, Colin Douglas . Passed away 7th November at home surrounded by his garden at the good old age of 91 years. What a life he led. Absolutely beloved husband of the late Judy. Adored father and father-in law of the late Lorene and late Rob, Judith, Robert and Barb, Sue and Norm. Beloved grandfather of Damion and Jess, Nyssa, Kyle and Katie, Shane and Angela, Ryan and Nina, Nikki and Daniel, Kieran and Hayley. Colin was thrilled he got his Rugby Team of 15 great grandchildren. The reserve is still cooking. Mum and Dad are finally back together again. Dad will be farewelled at his home at 24 Pacific View Road, Papamoa on Friday 15th November at 1pm. Nibbles will be provided but a plate would be welcome. Come and join us to celebrate the amazing life of Colin. At the family's request, a private cremation will be held afterwards. Communications to Sue Sutherland at 24 Pacific View Road, Papamoa. Phone 027-222-6922. Email sueleesutherland @gmail.com.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 11, 2019