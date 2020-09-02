Home

WRIGLEY, Colin Frederick John. On August 31st 2020 peacefully, at home with family after a battle with cancer (aged 69 years). Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Pauline and the late Judy. Much loved father and father in law of Craig and Ginny, Jay and Alex, Ryan, and Craig. Always loved Poppy of Mya, Sophia, Ella and Lachlan. Too well loved to ever be forgotten. Rest in Peace Colin. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at the Olive Tree Cottage, Joyce Road, Tauranga, tomorrow Thursday 3rd September at 11am to be followed by a burial. Due to Covid restrictions there is a limit of 100 guests, therefore a livestream link will be available. Please phone 07 5783338 or email [email protected] co.nz for details. In lieu of flowers donations to the Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Wrigley family, C/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 2, 2020
