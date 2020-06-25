Home

SOWRY, Colin Joseph. Peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Tuesday 23 June 2020. Aged 90. Formerly of Tauranga and Pahiatua. Much loved husband of Alison (deceased), and father and father-in- law of Barbara and Greg (deceased) Bray, Wayne and Kate, and Murray and Nicki. Loved Poppa of Matthew, Andrew, and Natalie; David, William, and Stephen; and Amelia. Friend to Ian. A special thanks to the hospital staff at Jean Sandel for all their care. Messages to the Sowry family may be left on Colin's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/ colin A celebration of Colin's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Monday 29 June 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 25, 2020
