Colin Maungapohatu BIDOIS Notice
BIDOIS, Colin Maungapohatu ONZM 23/2/31 - 24/8/20 Dearly beloved husband sweetheart and soulmate of Wikitoria. Brother of Louis (deceased) and Charles Bidois. Brother in law to Girlie (deceased). Passed away at Tauranga Hospital. Father and father in law of Michelle and Steven Burrows, John and Andrea Bidois, Mathew and Lorraine Bidois, Barry and Jackie Smith, Denice and Louise Bidois. Koro of Kelly, Zeb, Renee, Moana, Mark, Katie, Cody, Ivan, Sarah, Claire, Molly, Ruby and his many mokopuna tuarua. Stepfather to Lorna and Jim Newlands, Ingrid and Phill Ruck, Norman, Bridgette and Renae Anderson. Pop to Amber, Boss, Jack, Kirk, Candice, Stacey, Sienna, Matthew, Liani, Manawa, Ellady and Autumn. Colin will be at Poututerangi Marae Te Puna from Tuesday 25th August. Burial service will commence at 11am Thursday 27th August. The whanau would like us all to abide by the Covid 19 Guidelines please. For enquiries phone Barry 027 953 1153.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 26, 2020
