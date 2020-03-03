Home

POWERED BY

Colin Percival EAGLE

Add a Memory
Colin Percival EAGLE Notice
EAGLE, Colin Percival. Passed away age 77 on 28th Feb, after a long illness. Colin was a loving husband of Julie and adored his four sons Glenn, Andrew, Darren, Brenton, their partners and four grandchildren. A private immediate family cremation has taken place. Please join us in the celebration of Colin's life, to be held at Julie and Colin's home on the 7th March at 5.00pm. Thanks for all the special care given to Colin at Matua Radius Care. All messages to the Eagle family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -