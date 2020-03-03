|
EAGLE, Colin Percival. Passed away age 77 on 28th Feb, after a long illness. Colin was a loving husband of Julie and adored his four sons Glenn, Andrew, Darren, Brenton, their partners and four grandchildren. A private immediate family cremation has taken place. Please join us in the celebration of Colin's life, to be held at Julie and Colin's home on the 7th March at 5.00pm. Thanks for all the special care given to Colin at Matua Radius Care. All messages to the Eagle family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 3, 2020