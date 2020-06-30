|
PEERS, Colin Ross. Ross passed away peacefully on 29th June 2020, aged 95 years. Loved husband of the late Mavis, and loving partner of Bev Brierley. Precious Dad of Jenny Hynds and Linda Paltridge. Loved Grandad ("Charlie") of Rachael (deceased), Jason, Lance, Shane, and Kimberley. Great Grandad of Cody, Amber, Dusty, and Jaxon. Loved Uncle of Graham. A service for Ross will be held at Elliotts' Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga on Thursday July 2nd at 11am, after which Ross will be laid to rest with Mavis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for the NZ Foundation for the Blind. Sincere thanks to Dr March and the staff at Munro and Scott Wings, Althorp Hospital. All communications to the Peers family, C/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga or phone Jenny on 027 2461602.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 30, 2020